Death of driver hit by rock being investigated as homicide, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The search is intensifying for the person who threw a rock through a windshield in Burke County, killing a woman south of Morganton.

The highway patrol said they are now investigating the death of Brittany Ferguson as a homicide.

State troopers said an accident reconstruction team is being brought in Friday afternoon to help with the investigation into the 23-year-old’s death.

Ferguson died last week while driving along Conley Road to go see with her family. State troopers said a five to eight-pound rock was thrown through the windshield of her car, striking and killing her.

Ferguson’s car went off the road and went through two yards before striking a house.

Investigators say a white Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was spotted in the area and they are trying to determine if the rock was possibly thrown from the bed of the truck traveling in the opposite direction.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty has also been in close contact with Ferguson’s family, who is thankful for the efforts by law enforcement to find the person responsible.

