Death investigation underway in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police say one person is dead after an altercation in Uptown Charlotte Sunday evening.

CMPD says they were called out to East Trade Street around 4 p.m. Sunday for an assist MEDIC call.

When officers got on scene they found an unconscious male victim.

Police say that their preliminary information shows that this was the result of a fight with the victim, security employees, and other people on the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

CMPD says that this is under investigation and they will provide updates as they are available.

