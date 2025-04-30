17-year-old girl reported missing in Ranlo, police say

RANLO, N.C. — The Ranlo Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old who has been reported missing.

Police said Chloe Michelle Whitener was last seen at a home on Lewis Road. Her family believes she left the home sometime Monday night.

Whitener was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and white Nike shoes. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Her family told police that they are concerned about her well-being, and anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the 911 non-emergency line at 704-866-3320.

