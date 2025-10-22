Debate continues over impact fee increase for new homes in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — In York County, council members are deferring their vote on Clover School District’s push to make new homeowners pay for the cost of growth.

The district wants to increase the fee from $4,000 to $15,000 for anyone building a new house within the school district.

The council has already voted to drop that to $7,000, but that number could change as the issue is debated.

The district is working hard to open its second high school and eighth elementary school in 2026, but they say the projects will cost more than expected.

Due to rising costs in construction and other areas, district leaders went to the York County Council and presented a new study demonstrating the need for more money, but their request was met with opposition.

Now, council members say they want to research exemptions for impact fees before voting again.

