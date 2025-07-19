Decades later, daughter still seeks answers in Jane Bui’s 1997 disappearance

CHARLOTTE — Jane Bui disappeared on October 16, 1997, from a trailer park off Albemarle Road, leaving behind two children who have been searching for answers ever since.

Despite extensive efforts by her family, including her daughter Janette, who was 18 at the time, no leads have emerged to explain Jane Bui’s sudden disappearance.

“My mom was pretty much like my best friend,” said Janette Bui, recalling the close relationship she had with her mother before she vanished.

Janette described the toll her mother’s disappearance took on the family, as they searched tirelessly for any sign of her. “We’d look, we looked everywhere for her, we’ve talked to so many people, nobody knows anything,” she said.

In 2021, family and friends gathered to commemorate what would have been Jane Bui’s 60th birthday. An age-progressed sketch was created to imagine what she might look like today.

Anthony Bui, Jane’s son, expressed his longing for closure during the event. “I wish I had more time with her, I wish I had more closure and the ability to know what happened to her,” he said.

Tragically, Anthony Bui passed away in a motorcycle accident in 2023, leaving Janette to continue the search for answers alone.

Janette expressed the void left by both her mother’s disappearance and her brother’s death. “

Knowing he didn’t have that closure when he passed, you know it’s hard, it was hard for both of us either way,” she said.

The Bui family continues to seek closure and hopes that someone will come forward with information that could solve the mystery of Jane Bui’s disappearance.

VIDEO: Family holds memorial 22 years after mother’s murder

Carolina Unsolved: Family holds memorial 22 years after mother’s murder

©2025 Cox Media Group