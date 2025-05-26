Carolina Unsolved: Family holds memorial 22 years after mother’s murder

CHARLOTTE — A family gathered on Saturday morning to honor the memory of an 18-year-old mother killed 22 years ago.

Alkia Rodgers was fatally stabbed on a playground at Southside Park and her killer has never been found.

Her family gathered at Freedom Park on Saturday for a memorial. And in hope they’ll get answers.

“Just be on the lookout for anything, people who were around her at that time. You may not have seen something. You may have been out that day. Just any little piece of information, you may know something that will match up with another little bit of information. Just anything, anything to help.”

Rodgers’ baby Marqualo was only a year old when his mother was killed.

Today, he is 23. But he told Channel 9, he doesn’t remember his mother.

WATCH: Reward increases in Asha Degree case 25 years after vanishing

Reward increases in Asha Degree case 25 years after vanishing

©2025 Cox Media Group