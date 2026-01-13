Local

Decarlos Brown’s mugshot removed from sheriff’s website

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office
CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is sharing why DeCarlos Brown’s mugshot for his homicide arrest is no longer on its website.

Brown is accused of killing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on Aug. 22, 2025 on Charlotte’s light rail in South End.

A spokesperson said Brown is now in federal custody and when inmates leave their facility but are expected to return, they are placed in a certain status in their system.

When inmates are listed as this status in their system, their arrest record does not publicly display.

