Decision delayed on controversial Elizabeth project

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council has deferred a controversial rezoning petition, giving the developer further opportunity to resolve community concerns.

Council voted unanimously during its regular monthly zoning meeting on Monday to defer the request from Republic Metropolitan.

The developer is seeking to rezone seven parcels across 2.8 acres at Central and Sunnyside avenues and Piedmont Street. The site includes 718 Central Ave., the former Skyla Credit Union headquarters.

The petition will now appear on the November zoning meeting agenda.

“I’m recommending that we can go back yet again and work with the community on how we can address the larger issues,” said Dante Anderson, mayor pro tem and council’s District 1 representative.

