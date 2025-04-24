Parents charged after teen suspect caught in deadly shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A spring break game turned deadly this week in Rock Hill, and now the parents of the teen murder suspect are also facing criminal charges.

Channel 9 previously reported that 17-year-old Carnell Mike is facing a murder charge for a deadly shooting at a QuikTrip. Now, police tell Channel 9’s Tina Terry that his parents didn’t cooperate with the investigation when their son was wanted.

Police say Mike killed 16-year-old Jayden Reid Tuesday night and then ran away from the scene. Chester County deputies helped track him down.

Investigators told Channel 9 that while Mike was wanted, his parents knew what was going on and didn’t cooperate with the officers who were trying to find him. They’ve since been arrested and charged with misprision of a felony.

Carnell Mike and his parents in custody

On Thursday, police told Terry a popular water gun game may have led to the violence.

“When youth come together and they use these guns that shoot water pellets or rubber bullets or something to that effect, there is some indication that that might have led to it,” said Lt. Michael Chavis with the Rock Hill Police Department.

Chavis says a group of teens may have been playing the game in a public place in Rock Hill before heading to the QuikTrip.

“When it went to the QT, the conflict continued there and became physical, and that led to the gunshot being fired,” Chavis told Terry.

Now, police are warning teens on spring break to be smart.

“We cannot continue to try and solve our conflicts and issues with violence, because all that does is cause issues like this,” Chavis said.

Mike is 17, but police say he’s being charged as an adult. His parents are still in jail, and each of them has a $100,000 bond.

(VIDEO: Community rallies around girl after accidental shooting)

Community rallies around girl after accidental shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group