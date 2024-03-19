Demolition of historic NC mansion causes uproar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the finest homes in Greensboro is being demolished by its new owner, infuriating the leading businesswoman who sold it.

The Georgian home at 710 Country Club Drive dates to 1937 and was built for J. Spencer Love, the founder of Burlington Industries. It features six bedrooms and a 3-acre lot.

Bonnie McElveen-Hunter, the CEO of Pace Communications and former ambassador to Finland, sold the home for $4.5 million on Feb. 27 to an entity set up by Roy Carroll and Craig Carlock, the chief operating officer of Carroll Cos.

