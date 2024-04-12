Deputies: 2 juvenile detainees accused of escaping transport van, carjacking

HARRISBURG, N.C. — Two young detainees have been caught after allegedly breaking out of a transport van and carjacking an SUV Thursday, investigators said.

It started around 1 p.m. when the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office was called to Highway 49 North near Roberta Road in Harrisburg. At about 6:30 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that the two suspects had been taken into custody in west Charlotte.

The sheriff’s office learned the Department of Public Safety had been driving two juveniles from the Mecklenburg County Courthouse to the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center when, during the transport, one of the detainees was able to get the door of the vehicle open.

Both juveniles escaped, running toward the nearby Lowes Food gas pumps, deputies said. There, they forced someone out of her SUV, stole it, and drove off.

It’s not clear if the woman was hurt.

Authorities said they had the identities of the juveniles and at first, were looking for the stolen SUV. They said it was a gray 2019 Toyota RAV4.

Just before 4:30 p.m., deputies said the SUV was found at an apartment complex on Hunting Ridge Lane, off Idlewild Road in east Charlotte. No one was in the vehicle when it was found, authorities said. It was about 15 minutes away from where the carjacking happened.

In a news release, the Department of Juvenile Justice said they were worried for the safety of the public “due to the assaultive behavior allegedly exhibited by the juvenile[s] during the escape and/or a prior history of unpredictable behavior.”

It appears the suspects already posted a video on Instagram that shows them in shackles.

In the video, the two appear to taunt Cabarrus County deputies while still in shackles around their ankles and their waists.

It’s not clear what the two juveniles were charged with to be taken to the development center.

CMPD said the two juveniles were arrested after they “collided with a CMPD patrol car” on Brookshire Boulevard near Beatties Ford Road.

911 call

Channel 9 obtained a recording of the 911 call made after the carjacking.

“They carjacked this lady but by the time we got stopped and all, they had jumped their car and took off,” the caller said. “They’ve shoved her down. She was trying to defend her car and she’s on her feet, I know she is really shook up bad.”

“They didn’t care about her welfare at all,” the caller added.

“She’s very, very shaken up. I feel helpless,” he said.

“A young lady was just carjacked. And the perps were the two young men that were our juvenile inmates. We were returning to Cabarrus they busted out -- they were able to bust out of a van,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

