Deputies ask for help finding missing man

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 56-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since earlier this week.

Joseph Guzzo was last seen in the Indian Trail and Monroe areas, according to UCSO. Family members reported him missing this week.

Guzzo is described as being 5′7″ tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

He doesn’t have a registered vehicle, deputies said.

If you spot him, you’re asked to call 704-283-3789.

(WATCH: Anson County resource helps feed local families)

Anson County resource helps feed local families

©2024 Cox Media Group