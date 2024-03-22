Deputies bust ‘gambling establishments’ with history of violence and drugs

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies served two search warrants at “local gambling establishments” this week and found guns, cash, and numerous gambling devices.

According to the sheriff’s office on Friday, deputies raided the Shark Tank on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury and the VIP2 on Highway 801 in Woodleaf after a months-long investigation.

RCSO said that before the raids, there had been “a history of violence, weapons violations and drug transactions ... on their property, which has become a public nuisance within Rowan County.”

The deputies found three semi-automatic pistols, and one felon was illegally in possession of a firearm.

A little over $67,000 in cash was found, and deputies seized over 100 computers, 15 “stand-up gambling devices,” six Fish Games tables, and two money counters.

According to Sheriff Travis Allen, authorities gave a warning to close the businesses before action was taken. Allen said “many of these establishments closed for a short period of time, some permanently, and then gradually reopened.”

The sheriff’s office didn’t say if anyone was arrested for the alleged gambling during the searches, but did say that “charges from these search warrants will be forthcoming.”

We’ll update this article when more information is made available.

