Deputies involved in shootout during drug search in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, N.C. — Alexander County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a shootout while trying to serve a narcotics search warrant Thursday morning.

It happened along Bolick Lane, which is in Bethlehem, North Carolina.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty learned that nobody was hit in the shooting, but officers had to fire their weapons during the incident.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t said what led to the shooting yet.

