Deputies looking for missing Catawba County man

CHARLOTTE — Deputies in Catawba County asked citizens to keep an eye out for Richard Carroll Henchey, a man they consider missing.
Henchey, 80, was last seen on Conover Boulevard heading towards Highway 16 in a silver 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an N.C. license tag KJZ1698.
He is a white man with blue eyes and short gray hair. He’s 5 foot 8 inches tall.
He was last seen wearing a tan jacket over a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue sweatpants.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says Henchey has a cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information about Henchey is asked to call Deputy Cavender at (828) 464-3112.
