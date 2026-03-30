Deputies make arrest following murder of Hamlet man

HAMLET, N.C. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man for a Hamlet murder.

Malik Bryant Wall was arrested on Friday for the murder of 20-year-old Tykeem Amir Ellerbe on Wednesday. Wall faces a charge of first-degree murder.

The arrest followed a joint investigation between the Hamlet Police Department and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office into the mid-week shooting, officials said. Ellerbe succumbed to his injuries after the shooting occurred.

Investigators from the Hamlet Police Department and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said they identified Wall as a suspect. The investigation involved multiple agencies working together to take him into custody. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said that the arrest was the result of diligent work and strong collaboration between local law enforcement groups.

The shooting incident resulted in two victims. While Ellerbe died from his injuries, a second victim was injured during the incident. Authorities have not released the name or condition of the second victim. The Hamlet Police Department said it continues to seek information from the public to assist with the active case.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Hamlet Police Department or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.

WATCH: Mother copes with losing son in shooting near Matthews bowling alley

Mother copes with losing son in shooting near Matthews bowling alley

©2026 Cox Media Group