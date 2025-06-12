Deputies: Man found dead in parking lot after shooting

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex early Thursday morning in Indian Land.

Deputies said they went to a complex on Parkstone Drive around 3:30 a.m. after getting multiple calls about shots fired in the area.

When deputies got to the apartment complex, they found a 26-year-old man lying in the parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim appeared to have died from a single shot.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t identified the victim yet.

Deputies were still at the scene Thursday morning collecting evidence and talking to witnesses. We don’t know if a suspect has been identified yet, but the sheriff’s office said they don’t believe there’s any threat to the public.

We’ll update this article when more details are available.

(VIDEO: It’s a long drop’: Firefighter details high-angle rescue in Indian Land)

It’s a long drop’: Firefighter details high-angle rescue in Indian Land

©2025 Cox Media Group