Deputies: Passenger used stun gun, tried to strangle driver before Fort Mill shooting

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A rideshare driver shot 23-year-old Kendale Williams in self-defense at a Motel 6 in Fort Mill, South Carolina, after being assaulted.

York County deputies reported that the incident occurred when Williams, a passenger, used a stun gun on the driver and attempted to strangle him in the motel’s parking lot.

The driver, who was lawfully carrying a firearm, responded by shooting Williams, according to the sheriff’s office.

“A young guy, another life gone in a tragic way,” said Claudia Cialona, an eyewitness who lives at the motel.

Cialona recounted seeing the car crash into an RV before Williams rolled out onto the ground.

She told Channel 9 that she heard the shots and immediately called 911, feeling helpless in the situation.

Another witness to the incident declined to comment, but said attempts to reach the driver were unsuccessful.

The investigation concluded with the determination that the driver acted within his legal rights. No charges will be filed against the driver.

The York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the driver acted in self-defense, a right protected under South Carolina law.

