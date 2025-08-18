Local

Rideshare driver kills man in self-defense at Fort Mill motel

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
York County Sheriff's Office
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORT MILL, S.C. — Deputies in York County say no charges will be filed in connection with a deadly shooting a few weeks ago at a Motel 6 in Fort Mill.

Channel 9 reported on the shooting when it happened on July 27 at the Motel 6 on Carowinds Boulevard. At the time, deputies said a 23-year-old man had been shot and killed in the parking lot, and one person of interest was being questioned.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 person killed in Fort Mill shooting, sheriff’s office says

On Monday, the sheriff’s office released an update saying that the shooting was a case of self-defense, and that the 23-year-old man was the aggressor in the incident.

Authorities previously identified the 23-year-old as Kendale Richardson Williams.

The sheriff’s office says investigators learned that Williams had called a rideshare service, but he attacked the driver when he arrived at the motel parking lot. Williams used a stun gun on the driver and tried to strangle him before the driver shot him in response.

The driver wasn’t identified.

(VIDEO: SLED investigating fatal house fire in Chesterfield County)

SLED investigating fatal house fire in Chesterfield County

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read