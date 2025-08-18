Rideshare driver kills man in self-defense at Fort Mill motel

FORT MILL, S.C. — Deputies in York County say no charges will be filed in connection with a deadly shooting a few weeks ago at a Motel 6 in Fort Mill.

Channel 9 reported on the shooting when it happened on July 27 at the Motel 6 on Carowinds Boulevard. At the time, deputies said a 23-year-old man had been shot and killed in the parking lot, and one person of interest was being questioned.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office released an update saying that the shooting was a case of self-defense, and that the 23-year-old man was the aggressor in the incident.

Authorities previously identified the 23-year-old as Kendale Richardson Williams.

The sheriff’s office says investigators learned that Williams had called a rideshare service, but he attacked the driver when he arrived at the motel parking lot. Williams used a stun gun on the driver and tried to strangle him before the driver shot him in response.

The driver wasn’t identified.

