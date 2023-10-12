Deputies raid drug house after complaints from residents

VALE, N.C. — Residents kept complaining about an alleged drug house in Vale, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office ended up raiding it.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office on Thursday, investigators got tips about a home on Saxon Lane. Deputies with the narcotics unit were able to make “multiple purchases” of drugs at the home from a man identified as 34-year-old Brandon Sherod Harbison.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say when the investigation began, but on Sept. 8, deputies conducted a search at the home. Investigators found 10 grams of methamphetamine and 65 grams of fentanyl.

On Wednesday, Harbison was officially served with arrest warrants for trafficking fentanyl, possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance.

Harbison is being held on bonds totaling $215,000.

