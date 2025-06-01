Deputies respond to mass shooting at party in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s deputies and the SBI are on the scene of a mass shooting south of Hickory early Sunday morning.

Deputies say they responded to a home along Walnut Acres drive shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Deputies say 10 people were shot and one person was killed.

Investigators say there was a party at one of the homes involving as many as 100 people when one or more people began discharging firearms.

Eyewitnesses say many of the people attending the party were from local high schools in the area.

We spoke with one teenager who was at the party who asked we not show his face. He spoke about the moments the shots rang out.

“As soon as I heard the shots everybody started scattering off, ducking our heads, running off toward our cars toward safety. And I called my friend and he said call 911 I need help,” the teen told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty.

At this point…no one has been arrested and police have not released information on a suspect.

Investigators hope to release more information on the case later today.

