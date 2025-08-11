Deputies searching for 63-year-old man reported missing in Ashe County

LANSING, N.C. — The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 63-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Steven Wayne Lecount was last seen wandering away from his home on Howell Road Sunday afternoon.

He was wearing camouflage shorts, a white T-shirt with some sort of graphic on the front, and work boots.

According to deputies, Lecount has a head injury, which has caused him to have impaired speech and cognitive abilities of a child.

He is very friendly and will answer to Steve, but he also may not respond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lecount is described as 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 170 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office at 336-846-5600.

