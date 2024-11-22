Deputies searching for man in connection with robbery in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of choking and kidnapping someone during a robbery.

It happened on November 14 on Winderfield Road in Statesville.

Deputies said Corey Combs has already been arrested in connection with the case.

However, Christopher Jordan Minier remains on the loose.

Both men are facing several felony charges.

Anyone with information regarding Minier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 878-3100.

