3 employees pepper-sprayed during attempted robbery, MEDIC says

Three people have been hospitalized after a chaotic robbery attempt in South Park Sunday afternoon, according to MEDIC.

Officials say a group of people tried to get away with items from the Harris Teeter on Sharon Road and Carnegie Boulevard.

The three suspects allegedly used a chemical spray on employees who confronted them, according to police.

Officers told Channel 9 that a man and two women came inside the store and were trying to steal wine.

When the employees confronted the suspects, the suspects then used a strong variation of pepper spray, possibly bear spray, on the employees. One of the managers was pushed down by one of the suspects.

The three employees were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Customers tell Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that they were shocked that something like this could happen at Morrocroft.

“No, no, no, not in SouthPark, come on, hello, so it’s shocking,” a customer said. “Well maybe they are just renovating but no, this is new and I’ve been here 10 years in this area.”

All employees have been released from the hospital.

The suspects are still on the loose.

