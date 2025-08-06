Deputies searching for missing 61-year-old woman in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 61-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Deputies said Sheila Alice Smith was last seen heading to a house party in Denver while wearing a red and blue striped short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. The last time anyone heard from her was around 7 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Smith is described as 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and numerous tattoos, including a tiger tattoo on her left leg and a rose tattoo on her right arm.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

