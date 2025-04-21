73-year-old woman reported missing in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A 73-year-old woman has been reported missing in Rowan County, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Emilia Deluca Johnson was last seen leaving her home on Fourth Street in Spencer. However, it is unknown where she was heading.

She drives a 2012 gray Nissan Maxima with a North Carolina license plate that reads EDH7504.

Police said Johnson suffers from cognitive impairment and may seem very disoriented. She sometimes will not communicate verbally and will often stare into space. She also likes to visit parks and has been known to go to nursing homes and tell employees that she is looking for her daughter.

Anyone with information about Emilia Deluca Johnson should call Detective Honeycutt at the Spencer Police Department at (704) 633-3574.

