Deputies searching for missing man in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing since Tuesday.

According to deputies, Melvin McGee Jr. was last seen leaving his home on Hillian Edwards Road.

He left in his wife’s light blue 2009 Honda CR-V with a South Carolina license plate that reads 912BAN.

Deputies said McGee was wearing tan pants and a red shirt at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or the location of the vehicle is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-6838.

