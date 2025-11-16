Missing 10-month-old from Charlotte found after Amber Alert, suspects arrested

CHARLOTTE — An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning after a 10-month-old girl was reportedly kidnapped in Charlotte, but the girl was found hours later.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Nalaya Crew was taken by two people Saturday evening. She was found around 8 a.m. Sunday, CMPD reported.

Police said Crew may be with Michelle Hemphill and Timothy Lee Smith.

CMPD said Hemphill is a “distant family member” of the victim, and Smith is her boyfriend. CMPD says the family believes Crew is in danger with Hemphill, who was reported to be currently unhoused.

Police said Sunday morning that Crew had been located and the suspects were arrested. CMPD didn’t give the girl’s condition.

