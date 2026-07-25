Deputies searching for missing teen in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says Xitlaly Hernandez was last seen leaving her residence in the W. Cavendish Drive area.

Deputies are actively searching the area with K-9 units and drones. Hernandez was last seen wearing a black tank top, black sweatpants and black-and-white high-top Converse shoes. She is described as five feet four inches tall; she has blue hair, metal braces and a nose piercing.

Authorities have noted that she has a condition that could impact her ability to interact or respond to others.

The public is urged to contact 911 immediately if they have seen Xitlaly or know anything about her whereabouts.

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