Deputies searching for suspect following chase in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a chase Thursday afternoon.

Deputies tweeted around 11 a.m. that the chase had come to an end in the area of Pinckney Road and J. A. Cochran Bypass.

The suspect ran into the woods following the chase.

Deputies are continuing to search for the suspect. Anyone in the area is asked to secure all doors and vehicles.

Residents are also asked to notify 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious.

