Deputies seize two pound of meth during traffic stop in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has seized two pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in Statesville Monday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., deputies recognized the driver of a vehicle turning onto Salisbury Highway from Industrial Drive.

That driver, later identified as 42-year-old Maurice Antoine Johnson, had a previous history of illegal drug possession, according to deputies.

As a deputy attempted to pull Johnson over, Johnson quickly turned into a convenience store parking lot and got out of his vehicle.

A conversation with Johnson revealed that he did not have a driver’s license, and a canine officer, Wilbur, was called to the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies said canine Wilker gave an indication that there were drugs inside the vehicle, and a search was conducted. That search led to the discovery of approximately two pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Johnson was then arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. He has been charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine by possession, felony trafficking of methamphetamine by transport, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maurice Antoine Johnson

Johnson did not receive a bond because he was already out on bond for previous charges.

