35 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A traffic stop led to the seizure of more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery came after a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle driven by two women from California.

After K-9 Cody alerted the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, a search led to 35 pounds of methamphetamine being seized.

Renee Rubio, 29, and Joanne Ortega, 44, were then arrested and taken to the Union County Detention Center.

According to deputies, both women are facing multiple charges, including felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to commit trafficking methamphetamine, and felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances.

They each received a $5 million bond and remain in custody.

“This extremely successful interdiction operation is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our detectives, deputies, and K-9 teams. My office remains committed to combating drug trafficking and keeping our community safe by proactively seeking out and apprehending traffickers who prey upon those suffering from substance abuse addiction,” said Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey.

