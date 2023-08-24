Deputies shoot, kill armed suspect in Cabarrus County, sheriff says

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — An armed suspect who had multiple active felony warrants was shot and killed by deputies with the Special Response Team in Cabarrus County Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Someone called the sheriff’s office at about 5 p.m. about a person with felony warrants at a home on Odell School Road near Poplar Tent Road.

There was a high risk there for deputies, so the SRT was called in.

Deputies approached the suspect who pointed a firearm at them.

That was when they shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

The suspect, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, had felony warrants out for; two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of larceny of a firearm, three counts of felony breaking and/or entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, and obtain property of false pretenses.

The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the case.

The deputies involved were put on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.





©2023 Cox Media Group