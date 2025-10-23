Deputy fired, charged with assault after bar attack in Shelby

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County deputy has been fired after being charged with attacking a man at a bar in Uptown Shelby.

Deputy Cole Johns was terminated from his position on Monday following the incident that occurred near the old courthouse square.

The victim, Jordan Lynch, suffered serious injuries, including broken bones under his eyes, a fractured nose, a concussion, and stitches in his mouth.

Lynch’s parents described the attack as unprovoked, stating their son did not fight back. “This officer treated my child worse than an animal,” said Drew Lynch, the victim’s father.

Lynne Lynch, the victim’s mother, expressed disbelief over the assault, saying, “You could have killed my son.”

The Lynches recounted that their son had never met Cole Johns before the incident at the Dragon Fly Wine Market. They said a disagreement arose during their conversation, leading Johns to threaten to punch Lynch outside the bar.

According to Lynne Lynch, her son refused to fight, but after falling to the ground, witnesses reported that Johns’ repeatedly kicked him. Lynne Lynch mentioned that Johns justified his actions by claiming he was a police officer.

Johns has been charged with simple assault, but Lynch’s mother hopes the charges will be upgraded due to the severity of her son’s injuries. “I do hope that that is going to be upgraded,” she said.

Despite the incident, Lynne Lynch acknowledged that not all officers are bad, but she wants justice for her son.

The victim’s family is calling for justice, hoping for more serious charges against Johns due to the severity of the injuries sustained.

