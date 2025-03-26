Deputy injured, drugs seized during Catawba County traffic stop

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Catawba County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle displaying a fictitious license plate on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of Daniel Austin Rhoney and Brandy Leigh Ledford.

During the traffic stop, Rhoney fled on foot and engaged in a struggle with the deputy, resulting in injuries to the officer, the sheriff said. Narcotics investigators found 416 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $1,428 in cash in the vehicle.

Rhoney, 28, from Hickory, was charged with multiple offenses, including resisting a public officer, assault inflicting physical injury on a law enforcement officer, and two counts of trafficking opium/heroin. He also faced charges for possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

From left: Brandy Leigh Ledford, Daniel Austin Rhoney

Rhoney was served with outstanding orders for arrest from Caldwell County for misdemeanor larceny and from Catawba County for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Initially held without bond, his bond was later set at $650,000 secured during his court appearance on Wednesday.

Ledford, 26, also from Hickory, was charged with trafficking opium/heroin and felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. Her bond was initially set at $50,000 secured and increased to $100,000 secured during her court appearance.

