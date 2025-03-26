Deputy injured, drugs seized during Catawba County traffic stop

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Catawba County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle displaying a fictitious license plate on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of Daniel Austin Rhoney and Brandy Leigh Ledford.
During the traffic stop, Rhoney fled on foot and engaged in a struggle with the deputy, resulting in injuries to the officer, the sheriff said. Narcotics investigators found 416 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $1,428 in cash in the vehicle.
Rhoney, 28, from Hickory, was charged with multiple offenses, including resisting a public officer, assault inflicting physical injury on a law enforcement officer, and two counts of trafficking opium/heroin. He also faced charges for possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rhoney was served with outstanding orders for arrest from Caldwell County for misdemeanor larceny and from Catawba County for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Initially held without bond, his bond was later set at $650,000 secured during his court appearance on Wednesday.
Ledford, 26, also from Hickory, was charged with trafficking opium/heroin and felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. Her bond was initially set at $50,000 secured and increased to $100,000 secured during her court appearance.
