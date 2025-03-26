CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A chase ended with a crash in Catawba County on Tuesday, troopers said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on U.S. 321 around 1:50 p.m.

The driver, 26-year-old Nazir Murice Lucky, didn’t stop, prompting troopers to pursue the 2016 Honda Accord for several miles.

After exiting on Startown Road, troopers said Lucky lost control of the car, veered off the left side of the road into a ditch, and crashed into a tree.

State Highway Patrol arrested Lucky shortly after he tried to run away on foot.

Troopers said Lucky, two adult passengers, and an infant passenger were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one in the car had on seatbelts, Highway Patrol said.

Lucky now faces several charges including felony elude, felony possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, reckless driving, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Chase in Catawba County ends with driver crashing into tree, troopers say (Catawba County Detention Center)

Troopers said he’s being held at the Catawba County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Highway Patrol said the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and the Lincolnton Police Department also helped in the pursuit on Tuesday.

