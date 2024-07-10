Derita barbershop closes at nearly 60 years

CHARLOTTE — After nearly 60 years of serving the men of Derita, Gary’s Barbershop will be closing its doors.

Owner Gary Carter said over the years that his goal wasn’t just to provide fresh cuts.

It was more about building a shop where his customers could connect.

“Sometimes you feel like you’re a counselor but then again you turn right around, and you feel like you’re being counseled. You learn from them and then they come for advice,” Carter explained.

On Wednesday, clients surprised him with a celebration.

