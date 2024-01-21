DeSantis drops out of 2024 race just days before New Hampshire primary

CHARLOTTE — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of his 2024 presidential campaign on Sunday afternoon.

After trailing behind both former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley, DeSantis’ decision comes before Tuesday’s consequential primary in New Hampshire.

DeSantis shared the announcement in a video he posted a video on X.

“We don’t have a clear path to victory,” he said, “Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”

The Florida governor had been stumping in the Palmetto State just weeks ahead of voting.

Political expert and professor Dr. Michael Bitzer says he’s not surprised at DeSantis’ campaign suspension.

According to Bitzer, DeSantis was polling in the single digits in New Hampshire and now is just not his time.

“This is Donald Trump’s Republican Party,” Bitzer said, “And I think if voters are looking at the original versus somebody who wants to be Donald Trump, they are always going to go for the original.”

In his announcement video on X, DeSantis also says he will be endorsing former President Donald Trump. Haley says she’s in the race for the long haul.

