High school social studies teacher charged with child sex offenses

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged a high school social studies teacher for child sex offences.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office got a tip on Thursday morning from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Detectives then identified the suspect, John Amerigo Calabrese, 39, and arrested and charged him with one count of statutory sex offense of a child, and one count of indecent liberties with a minor, the sherrif stated Friday in a news release.

John Amerigo Calabrese (CCSO)

Calabrese, who is a teacher at Northwest Cabarrus High School, won “Cabarrus County Schools’ Beginning Teacher of the Year for 2023.”

He was still on the district’s directory on Friday as a secondary social studies teacher.

Channel 9 is asking school district officials about Calabrese’s employment status.

He is in jail under a $1.75 million bond and was scheduled for his first court appearance on Friday.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Teacher’s assistant accused of recording himself having sex with student, police records say