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Suspect arrested months after deadly pool party shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CMPD FILE
CMPD
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old in connection with a north Charlotte pool party.

Hundreds of people attended a pool party on Hucks Road on March 22. Gunfire erupted at the party, and five people were shot.

RJ Thomas

One of the victims, 20-year-old RJ Thomas, was killed in the shooting.

On Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced that they had arrested 19-year-old Kmari Ja’Suan Knotts.

READ: Mother recalls moment she learned her son had been shot at north Charlotte pool party

Police arrested Knotts and charged him with one count of 1st degree murder and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact police.

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