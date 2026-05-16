Suspect arrested months after deadly pool party shooting

CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old in connection with a north Charlotte pool party.

Hundreds of people attended a pool party on Hucks Road on March 22. Gunfire erupted at the party, and five people were shot.

RJ Thomas

One of the victims, 20-year-old RJ Thomas, was killed in the shooting.

On Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced that they had arrested 19-year-old Kmari Ja’Suan Knotts.

Police arrested Knotts and charged him with one count of 1st degree murder and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact police.

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