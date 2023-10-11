Local

Detectives called to homicide at 7-Eleven in University City

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

University City shooting Scene of shooting Tuesday night at the 7-Eleven on Pavilion Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE — Detectives were called to the scene of a homicide Tuesday night at a 7-Eleven in University City.

The deadly shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the convenience store located on Pavilion Boulevard near University City Boulevard.

The victim’s body was at the entrance of the convenience story, said Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe, who was at the scene.

There was an active search for a suspect as of 11 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

