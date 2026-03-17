Detectives investigate homicide along dirt road in west Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation Tuesday in west Charlotte.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the area of Belmeade Drive near Mount Holly Road where there were several officers along a dirt road near power line towers and railroad tracks.

At about 10:15 p.m., officers responded to assist MEDIC, which was when they discovered the body in the utility right-of-way.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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