CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police detectives in south Charlotte are investigating a homicide Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Meadowridge Drive off Carmel Road at about 9:15 p.m.

MEDIC stated that two people were shot. One was taken to Atrium Main. The other victim died.

No further information was released.

