Detectives look into how a loaded gun, knife got into kindergartner’s backpack

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Deputies in Lancaster County are working to figure out how a kindergartner ended up with a loaded pistol and knife at school. The weapons were found inside his backpack on Wednesday.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry is in Indian Land at Harrisburg Elementary School on Thursday to investigate what happened.

The Lancaster County sheriff said the incident was alarming and thankful no one was hurt.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told Terry that they are still investigating how that kindergarten student at Harrisburg Elementary School was able to get the loaded gun and a knife into his backpack.

They’re also looking into who might be responsible for this.

Terry asked if a law exists that would allow the parents of that boy to be charged.

Parents in a situation like this could potentially be charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, the spokesperson said. The parents could also face illegal firearm charges depending on the circumstances.

However, detectives are still investigating, and no charges have been filed so far.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Gun in kid’s bag accidentally fires at Belmont sportsplex

Gun in kid’s bag accidentally fires at Belmont sportsplex

©2026 Cox Media Group