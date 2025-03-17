Local

Detectives make another arrest in December shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Detectives at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested another suspect on Monday connected to a shooting that killed Raymone Devine Flakes, 28, on Dec. 17, 2024, on Perennial Terrace.

Demoni Kenarius Richard, 21, was charged with murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

In December 2024, CMPD also arrested a 17-year-old and charged that person with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

