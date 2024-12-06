‘Devastated’: Neighbors remember woman who died in Claremont house fire

CLAREMONT, N.C. — A woman was killed in a house fire overnight in Catawba County, and people nearby say they’re stunned that their kind neighbor is gone.

The fire happened at a house on Deal Road in Claremont, but a relative found there’s not much left of the house.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet, but Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke with Diane Lang, a neighbor who lives across the street. She says her mind is fixed on the neighbor she lost and the woman’s grieving family.

“I’m devastated,” Lang said. “It’s just hard to comprehend that it happened.”

The fire started around 3 a.m. and Lang said a couple driving by saw the flames coming from the house. They called 911 and even tried to get into the home.

“Please tell me she got out of the house, I didn’t want her to feel the fire,” Lang said.

The couple couldn’t rescue her. Firefighters weren’t able to help either.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the home as investigators looked for the cause of the fire. Part of the roof was caved in.

Lang says her neighbor was still grieving the death of her son several months ago. The fried made chatting a chore.

“One time she said, ‘Diane, I just can’t talk,’ and I said, ‘That’s fine, honey,’” Lang said.

Now, that woman is also gone and deeply missed.

The fire marshal said the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are helping in the investigation. Firefighters and investigators spent almost 10 hours at the home looking for answers.

