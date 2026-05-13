‘Devastating’: University City dessert bar vandalized for the second time in two years

CHARLOTTE — The owners of Ninety’s Dessert Bar in University City are picking up the pieces after someone broke into their business overnight Monday.

Ali and Darith Ngear woke up to a call Tuesday that their storefront had been vandalized for the second time in just two years.

“It’s just devastating,” Ali Ngear said. “What are the damages, what did they break, what did they steal, what are we going to have to do to keep running?”

Surveillance video shows a person walking past the shop just after 3:30 a.m. Minutes later, they come back, grab a chair and smash it into the front door.

The latest incident is raising concerns for neighbors.

“People walk this area all the time so just the safety of it all,” said Kim Washington, who lives nearby. “You just can’t even take a walk, have a seat and have an ice cream without something like this happening.”

The owners say nothing was stolen. They think the alarm is what likely scared them off. Still, repairs will take weeks and cost thousands of dollars.

Ali Ngear posted to social media, hoping to spread awareness. She said they’ve already garnered massive support.

The owners say while they work to replace the door, they’re grateful for the support they’ve already received from customers.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call police.

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