Developer aims to build hundreds of apartments, Trader Joe’s in downtown Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — A developer wants to bring hundreds of new apartments and possibly a Trader Joe’s grocery store to downtown Fort Mill.

This week, the developer asked Fort Mill City Council to rezone more than 15 acres of land at 104 Williamson Street.

The historic Williamson Mill is there now. That mill and the surrounding property would be used to build 225 high-quality apartments and commercial space.

The council also learned officials have been in communication with Trader Joe’s about opening up on the site.

Council will vote on the first reading of the proposal in January.

