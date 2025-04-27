Local football stars headed to NFL through draft, free agency

CHARLOTTE — Several local stars were drafted by NFL teams over the weekend and others have signed with teams as free agents.

The Atlanta Falcons picked Salisbury native Jalon Walker with the 15th overall pick in the first round. The Falcons then picked Charlotte native James Pearce Jr. later in the first round with the 26th overall pick.

West Rowan High School alum and former Georgia Tech defensive tackle Zeek Biggers is headed to Miami after the Dolphins chose him in the 7th round.

Three other local players signed with teams after the draft ended.

Per reports, Olympic High’s Torricelli Simpkins signed with the New Orleans Saints, South Mecklenburg’s Bryson Nesbit joined the Minnesota Vikings, and Julius Chambers alum Power Echols is headed to the Chicago Bears.

Panthers select wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with 8th overall pick

