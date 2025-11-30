Developer to ask Board of Commissioners to rezone land for restaurant, gas station

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The developer behind Mooresville’s Walmart Neighborhood Market wants to build a restaurant and gas station nearby.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer reports that the developer will ask town commissioners on Monday to rezone land along Coddle Creek Highway and Harris Crossing Boulevard.

Plans call for a Wendy’s and 7-Eleven. Neighbors are worried about traffic and noise.

The Board of Commissioners meets 6 p.m. Monday.

